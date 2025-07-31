WENHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say road rage in the calm town on Wenham got so out of hand that n 83-year-old driver spit in a baby boy’s face.

It happened on July 17 at the intersection of Walnut Street and Larch Row. A young mom told police when she came to a stop sign, an older man was tailing her and laid on the horn.

In turn, the mom says she stuck up her middle finger. As the cars continued on, the mom reported the angry driver passed her. She says he then slammed on the breaks, got out, and walked up to her window.

Court paperwork reveals that the mom said “What are you going to hit me? I have two children in the car.”

The mom then claims the man “leaned into the partially opened driver’s rear window where her 9-month-old son was in a car seat. He then spit in the baby’s face.”

The mother then “Got out of her vehicle and reacted to this and slapped (him) in the face.”

A physical fight broke out between the baby’s mom and the man. Police were called after the man drove off.

Officers pulled him over in a black Mercedes with a license plate that reads “Slick 2: and say he refused to speak with them.

He was arrested and charged with assault.

