READING, MASS. (WHDH) - An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Reading has been found, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, went missing from the Pearl Street area, according to Reading police.

She was later found, police announced around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Authorities thanked the public for their help in finding her.

Missing Elderly Female has been located. Thank you for the public’s help! — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) January 4, 2021

Missing 85 year old Female from Pearl Street area, last seen wearing a red jacket. Please call if seen. 781-944-1212 pic.twitter.com/FSh3H1VTAf — Reading Police (@ReadingPolice) January 4, 2021

