Police: 87-year-old Vermont woman dies after being hit by ‘projectile’ outside home

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WHDH) — An 87-year-old woman who was struck by a “projectile” believed to be a bullet outside her Tunbridge home has died, Vermont State Police.

Edith Whitney was taken Saturday night to Dartmouth–Hitchcock Medical Center with critical injuries. She underwent emergency surgery, but died Monday, officials said.

Investigators say they have spoken with people who were shooting a firearm around the time Whitney was hit outside her home on Spring Street.

Shell casings, a firearm, and ammunition were recovered in the area, according to police.

The incident appears to have been an accident, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

