WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Nine people are in custody following an hours-long standoff with police after they refused to provide their information or put down their weapons early Saturday morning on Route 95 in Wakefield, police said.

A trooper in a marked state police cruiser patrolling the area of Route 95 northbound in Wakefield around 1:30 a.m. stopped to help two vehicles pulled over in the emergency breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, according to Mass. State Police Col. Christopher Mason. As the trooper approached the scene, he noticed nine individuals wearing tactical gear, armed with rifles and pistols.

When the trooper asked the individuals to provide their firearm licenses and identification, they refused.

Mass. State Police and other local police departments, including Wakefield and Reading, immediately responded to the scene to provide backup.

As police continued to question the individuals, several of them retreated into the woods with their weapons. Authorities quickly established a perimeter surrounding the woodline and a hostage negotiation team engaged with the subjects.

“We hope that we will be able to resolve this peacefully with them,” said Col. Mason. “Time is our ally in this.”

The situation prompted state police to shut down Route 95 between Lynnfield and Stoneham and ask residents in Wakefield and Reading to shelter in place around 5:30 a.m. Saturday. The shelter in place order has since been lifted.

Although it remains unclear exactly who the group members are, a YouTube channel called “Rise of the Moors” has been streaming all morning. A man in tactical gear claimed the group is not anti government and is not violating any laws.

No additional information was immediately available.

We continue to engage the suspects in conversation in an effort to de-escalate the situation on 95 and bring it to a peaceful end. https://t.co/8yeXiojaoF — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 3, 2021

Peaceful Negotiations continue in Wakefield , a YouTube channel called Rise of the Moors has been streaming. A man in tactical gear says they are not anti government and not violating laws, not clear what their demands are, I am live all morning with details @7News — Aisha Mbowe (@AishaMbTV) July 3, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)