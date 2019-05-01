NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old boy with a gunshot wound.

New Haven police Capt. Anthony Duff says the child was in a car that was struck by gunfire in the city at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were alerted by ShotSpotter, the city’s gunfire detection system, but by the time they arrived at the scene, the child had been taken to Yale New Haven Hospital in a private vehicle.

Duff says the boy is expected to survive.

No additional details were released.

The shooting remains under investigation and no arrests have been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)