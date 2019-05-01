Police: 9-year-old boy shot looking for stolen basketball

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 9-year-old Connecticut boy was shot while trying to retrieve his stolen basketball.

Police say the child was playing in a New Haven park with several other boys Tuesday evening, when one of them ran off with the ball.

Capt. Anthony Duff in a statement said the boy and his parents were searching the neighborhood for the basketball thief when several shots were fired at the family vehicle.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was struck in the pelvis. Police say he was being treated at the hospital Wednesday and is expected to survive.

Police say clinicians from the Yale Child Study Center responded to the scene to help several neighborhood children who were present during the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

