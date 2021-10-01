COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A 911 caller claimed to be holding children hostage inside a Cohasset home while armed with firearms in what detectives discovered to be a “swatting” hoax early Friday morning, police said.

A man called 911 around 12:20 a.m. to report that he was armed with a pistol and a rifle while holding his three children hostage inside a Beechwood Street home, according to Cohasset police.

The caller allegedly added that he possessed an explosive device that he would trigger if approached by police.

Officers shut down roads around Beechwood Street and 3A along with King Street and the Shaw’s Plaza as detectives evaluated information coming from the caller, who police say remained on the line for some time with 911 dispatchers.

Through information gathered from the caller and real-time electronic forensic data gathered by detectives, commanders suspected that the call was possibly a “swatting” hoax.

Police alerted neighbors to shelter-in-place while tactical officers called for the occupants of the home to go outside into the yard.

After confirming there was no emergency, police declared the call a hoax shortly after 2 a.m.

