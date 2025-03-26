MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Marlboro man was arraigned on Wednesday after police say 96 animals were found dead at a property he was renting.

Andrew Sebastiano faces 96 charges of animal cruelty and was held without bail, officials said. He was arrested on Tuesday.

According to the MSPCA and Sturbridge police department, 96 dead animals, including chickens, geese, pigs, ducks, and rabbits were discovered at the property.

“This is an extremely disturbing case of animal cruelty, none like I have seen in my career. The sheer number of animals that suffered and perished is truly heartbreaking. We are grateful for our strong partnership with MSPCA Law Enforcement, whose expertise was invaluable in this investigation. I also commend my officers who worked tirelessly on this investigation from the onset to make sure the individual involved was arrested and brought to justice,” said Sturbridge Police Chief Earl Dessert.

Law enforcement said they also seized an adult dog at the time of Sebastiano’s arrest and is now in the care of the MSPCA-Angell.

