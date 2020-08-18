Police: 996 bags of fentanyl seized in Fall River drug bust

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they seized nearly 1,000 bags of fentanyl Monday evening.

Officers conducting surveillance outside 48-year-old Jason Murphy’s Locust Street home watched he and another man get on their motorcycles and drive to a parking lot on the Providence, Pawtucket line in Rhode Island where they met up with a man driving a Jeep Cherokee, according to a release issued by the department.

Officers said they observed Murphy open the passenger side door and grab a black bag that he then placed into the compartment of his motorcycle.

Murphy and the second man then drove their bikes back to Fall River where officers approached them and searched their bikes.

There, officers said they recovered 996 bricks of fentanyl and $150 cash.

There is no word on his arraignment at this time.

