Police accuse New Hampshire man of shooting, wounding son after argument

LEE, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused a man of shooting and wounding his son in the neck following an argument.

Police say 57-year-old Mark Chilcott, of Lee, fired the gun at his son, 21-year-old Trevor Chilcott on Saturday. Police said they found a bleeding Trevor Chilcott on the ground in front of the department’s front lobby doors.

Police seized Mark Chilcott’s gun and arrested him on charges of first-degree assault and reckless conduct. He was held without bail and faced arraignment Monday; it wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer.

The son was hospitalized and was in stable condition.

Mark Chilcott says in a police affidavit that he meant to fire a warning shot at his son. He said Trevor had gotten into a physical confrontation with his mother.

