Police accuse smoke shop owner of illegal marijuana sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Burlington, Vermont, say the owner of a city smoke shop is accused of illegally selling marijuana to adults and minors.

Derek Spilman appeared in court Wednesday, about a day after his arrest when police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents say they found a handgun, pills, cash and multiple grams of marijuana. According to court documents, Burlington police had been getting complaints that the store was selling marijuana to adults and minors as early as September 2018.

Spilman evaded reporters while leaving the courthouse. A phone number couldn’t be found for him.

U.S. Attorney Christina Nolan says Spilman could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)