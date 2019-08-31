Police: Active shooters firing on random people from vehicles in Texas

Odessa, Texas police are warning of active shooters driving around and firing at people, with multiple victims shot.

A suspect hijacked a U.S. mail carrier and is driving around shooting at “random people,” Odessa police posted on their Facebook page. Another person is believed to be driving a small Toyota truck, according to Midland, Texas police.

“Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!” Odessa police posted.

Law enforcement are searching for the suspects.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

