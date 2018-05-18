BOSTON (WHDH) - Police activity early Friday morning is impacting travel for commuters.

The MBTA closed JFK/UMass Station due to the activity around 5:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later, they announced that shuttle buses are replacing service between Andrew Station and JFK/UMass station.

Trains are bypassing JFK/UMass Station in both directions.

#MBTA #RedLine Update: JFK/UMass Station is closed due to police action. Trains (both Ashmont & Braintree branch) will bypass the station in both directions. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 18, 2018

#MBTA #RedLine Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Andrew Station and JFK/UMass (via Mt. Vernon St @ Morrisey Blvd) due to police action.

Trains are bypassing JFK/UMass in both directions. — MBTA (@MBTA) May 18, 2018

#MBTA #RedLine Update: Shuttle buses replacing trains between Andrew and Ashmont Stations due to police action at JFK/UMass.

Braintree trains will continue to make all normal station stops, except at JFK/UMass — MBTA (@MBTA) May 18, 2018

