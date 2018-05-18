BOSTON (WHDH) - Police activity early Friday morning is impacting travel for commuters.
The MBTA closed JFK/UMass Station due to the activity around 5:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later, they announced that shuttle buses are replacing service between Andrew Station and JFK/UMass station.
Trains are bypassing JFK/UMass Station in both directions.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
