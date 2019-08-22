Police activity in Gloucester causing severe delays, cancellations on Commuter Rail lines

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Police activity in Gloucester is causing severe delays and cancellations on the Rockport and Fitchburg Commuter Rail lines Thursday morning.

The MBTA announced shortly before 7 a.m. that Rockport trains 102 and 104 were canceled due to a “severe service disruption” in Gloucester that was “preventing the movement of trains.”

Rockport Trains 102 (5:48 am from Rockport) and 104 (6:30 am from Rockport) are cancelled today due to a severe service disruption at Gloucester preventing the movement of trains. Shuttle buses will provide travel between Rockport and West Gloucester. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 22, 2019

Shuttle buses are being used to provide travel between Rockport and West Gloucester.

A photo from the scene in Gloucester showed a train roped off with yellow police tape.

Fitchburg train 491 from North Station was also canceled due to the disruptions on the Rockport line. The next train will depart for Fitchburg at 7:43 a.m.

Fitchburg Line Train 491 (6:45 am from North Station) is cancelled today due to Rockport Line disruptions. Next train departing North Station will be Train 403 (7:43 am). — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) August 22, 2019

Train 153 on the Newburyport line is also delayed, operating about 25 minutes behind schedule.

Trains on the Haverhill and Lowell lines are also expected to experience delays in both directions.

Haverhill, Lowell & Fitchburg passengers may experience delays both ways due to major disruptions on the Rockport/#Newburyportline #mbta — MBTA Alerts! (@mbta_alerts) August 22, 2019

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

