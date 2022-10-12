BOSTON (WHDH) - A heavy police presence near Fenway slowed Commuter Rail service Wednesday night as police and EMT crews worked along the tracks.

The MBTA began announcing delays for the Worcester Line after 9 p.m., when emergency crews were first called to a scene on the rail line. Described as “police activity,” the MBTA’s Commuter Rail twitter account continued to post how Train 533 had halted and continued to stay in place before eventually being terminated, along with Train 532.

Update: Worcester Line Train 533 (8:35 pm from South Station) is operating 20-30 minutes behind schedule between Boston Landing and Worcester due to police activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) October 13, 2022

Information on what caused the initial stoppage and ongoing delays has not yet been released.

