Police: After false fire alarm, Wareham man attacks first responders, tries to drive off in van full of kids

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault charges after pulling a false fire alarm and attacking residents and first responders before attempting to drive away in a van full of children in Wareham Saturday, police said.

Firefighters and EMTs responding to the Union Pond Apartments on Gatehouse Drive at 7:40 a.m. for a fire alarm discovered the alarm had been falsely pulled, police said. When fire officials asked the man who allegedly pulled the alarm, who was outside, to be evaluated by EMTs, the man allegedly ran away.

The man tried to enter the passenger side of a van that was parked and running with four children inside trying to stay warm while the fire alarm was being investigated, police said. The children’s mothers fought the man, who allegedly ran around the back of the van and got in the driver’s seat before firefighters and first responders wrestled him away while a father grabbed the keys.

The man, later identified as Theodore Lopes, 35, of West Wareham, continued to fight after being placed in leg irons and an officer tased him, police said. Police later determined Lopes had entered an apartment after a woman and child opened the door because of the fire alarm.

Officers and emergency personnel suffered several injuries, including a bitten finger, police said.

Lopes was charged with breaking and entering, attempted larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with a firefighter, assault and battery on ambulance personnel, assault and battery on a firefighter, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, false fire alarm and resisting arrest. He will be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Monday.

