Police: After shootout in NH, drug dealer comes to station to report being robbed

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two New Hampshire men are facing robbery and drug charges after a drug deal turned into a shootout Thursday, Manchester police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area of Montgomery and Kelley Streets at 5 p.m. found shell casings and witnesses who said they heard loud voices and gunfire, police said.

Shortly after, a man identified as Stephan Cefalo, 26, of Manchester walked into the police station and reported that he had shot at a man who just robbed him. Officers also found a man, identified as Marach Yai Yai, 19, of Manchester, at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

After investigating, officers determined Yai Yai had met with Cefalo under the pretense of buying drugs, but robbed him at gunpoint instead, police said. Cefalo also had a gun and fired at Yai Yai, and got rid of the drugs before coming to the police department, according to police.

Yai Yai was charged with robbery and criminal restraint and Cefalo was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute.

