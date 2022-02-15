BOSTON (WHDH) - An American Airlines worker is facing charges in connection with the alleged stabbing of a coworker at Logan Airport early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Kenrick Smith, 34, of Leominster was arrested on the second level of Terminal B and arraigned in East Boston District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to state police.

Investigators said Smith stabbed a 38-year-old Lynn man with a Leatherman-brand multi-use tool following a physical altercation on the ramp side of Terminal B.

The victim was alert and conscious and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

They said there was no threat to the public or other employees.

