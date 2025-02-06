WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - After a string of recent home break-ins, Metro-West police are warning residents about a possible crime ring.

Officials say they are targeting families of Indian or South Asian descent.

“When its targeting for cultural reasons, [it’s] typically because of the jewelry that might be kept,” said Sudbury Police Chief Scott Nix. “It causes a little more anxiety.”

Last month, someone broke into a house on Sudbury’s Skyview Lane.

Although Nix says the security system likely scared off intruders before they took anything, his detectives are working with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and several neighboring police departments.

“They may be targeting specific cultures because of their religious practices, with storing a bunch of very valuable jewelry,” said Nix. “Things like that, it’s not necessarily directing hate or anything.”

Wayland police gave a similar warning. They say they’re investigating three incidents from last month.

According to the police chief, cash and jewelry were stolen from South Asian families. He says the culprits also cut telephone and cable lines before forcing their way in.

Last year, authorities tracked down and charged four men accused of stealing from more than 40 South Asian families all across the state, including Sudbury.

Like recent burglaries, those thieves stole gold jewelry, gems, and cash.

Nix doesn’t believe the same men could be responsible now, but he’s exploring every possible lead.

“It might be the small piece of the puzzle here in Sudbury that would benefit everybody in the group to include our case,” said Nix.

In the meantime, police urge all families to take precautions before leaving town and use any alarm system they have installed.

“If you see something that stands the hair on the back of your neck up, then call us,” said Nix. “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to look into that.”

