Police: Alleged carjacker hospitalized after being shot by troopers in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who allegedly stole a car in Lowell is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by state troopers in Newbury, police said.

Troopers on patrol in Newbury found a BMW that had been stolen from a dealership at knifepoint earlier Sunday, sending an employee to the hospital, police said. The person who allegedly stole the car is suspected in a previous carjacking of an elderly woman in Lowell on Sunday before the BMW was stolen, police said.

When troopers approached the suspect at a gas station on Central Street, a gun or guns were fired, according to police.

“It was kind of scary because they’re going behind they’re vehicles, and I thought ‘Wow, there’s a shooter over there,'” said neighbor Terri Bowles. “It was scary.”

The suspect was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital with life-threatening injuries and no troopers were injured.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

