Police: Alleged carjacker hospitalized after confrontation with troopers in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A person who allegedly stole a car in Lowell is in the hospital after a confrontation with state troopers in Newbury where shots were fired Sunday, police said.

Troopers on patrol in Newbury found a BMW that had been stolen from a dealership earlier Sunday, police said. The person who allegedly stole the car is suspected in a previous carjacking in Lowell, police said.

When troopers approached the suspect on Central Street, a gun or guns were fired, according to police. The suspect was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital and no troopers were injured.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

