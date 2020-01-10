Police: Alleged drug dealer caught driving through Worcester with loaded shotgun, pit bull, machete

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An alleged drug dealer was arrested after he was caught driving through Worcester on Thursday with a loaded shotgun, a pitbull, several bladed weapons, and a large stash of marijuana, officials said.

Officers following up on drug dealing complaints in the area of Lincoln Street and Oriol Drive learned a heavily-armed man had been selling marijuana from his vehicle, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Derek Zecco, 32, of Worcester, was later stopped by officers manning surveillance posts in the area. Officers are said to have observed a pit bull in his vehicle, along with a large knife, a machete, a metal hatchet, a loaded shotgun, shells, and multiple jars of marijuana packaged for sale.

Zecco was ordered out of his vehicle and was taken into custody.

He is slated to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition without an FID card, improper storage of a firearm, and possession of Class D substance with intent to sell.

