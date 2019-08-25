Police allegedly find 3 loaded guns by 2 men in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two Boston men are facing gun charges after officers allegedly found loaded handguns where they were meeting on Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to reports that a group meeting in the Beech Street Housing Development at 11 p.m. may be in possession of guns allegedly found one man standing by a parked car with another person in the passenger seat, according to the police. When officers frisked the standing man, they allegedly found a loaded black revolver in his sweatshirt, police said.

Police also allegedly found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 in the car, as well as a loaded Ruger LC9 under the ground in front of the car’s front tire.

Jayvon Williams, 18, and James Hemingway, 29, were each charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. They will be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

