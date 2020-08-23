Police allegedly find gun, high-capacity magazine on man violating coronavirus curfew in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing firearm charges after police allegedly found a gun on him while he was violating the city’s curfew due to the coronavirus Sunday, officials said.

Troopers on patrol in the city to monitor the curfew saw a man in a parked car on Westgate Street at 12:20 a.m., after the curfew began, officials said. The man allegedly told troopers he was not an emergency worker or responding to an emergency and when troopers searched his car they allegedly found a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun and a high-capacity magazine.

Jair Barros, 34, was arrested on firearm charges and a charge of violating Brockton’s curfew. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court.

