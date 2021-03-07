Police allegedly find illegal guns at Wareham home

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after police allegedly found several illegal guns at a Wareham home Friday, officials said.

After an investigation, officers executing a search warrant at a Quaker Road home found illegal guns and ammunition, police said.

David Daggett, 34, of East Wareham, was charged with two counts of carrying a firearm without a license, four counts of possession firearm without an FID card, possession of a large-capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device, and illegal possession of ammunition.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)