Police allegedly find loaded gun, sword, bayonet after traffic stop in Milton

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing various charges after police found a loaded gun, a sword and a bayonet in his car after a traffic stop in Milton Monday, state police said.

Troopers patrolling Route 138 pulled a car over for not having a front license plate and inspection sticker at 3 a.m., police said. After pulling the car over, troopers allegedly saw open containers of alcohol and packages of pills and marijuana, and after searching the car allegedly found a loaded 9mm pistol, a sword and a bayonet.

Miguel Tolentino, 30, was charged with possession of a firearm, second offense, possession of ammunition without a license, second offense, possession of a large capacity feeding device, improper storage of a firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a class D substance with intent to distribute, possession of a class C substance, driving with an open container, an inspection sticker violation and a license plate violation, and was scheduled to be arraigned in Quincy District Court.

