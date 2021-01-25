Police allegedly find nearly 5,000 bags of fentanyl after traffic stop in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people are facing drug charges after police allegedly found nearly 5,000 bags of fentanyl following a traffic stop in Bernardston Monday, state police said.

Troopers on patrol on Route 91 allegedly pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado with three occupants for speeding at 1 a.m. After the driver allegedly said he did not have a license and that the truck was a rental but he did not know who rented it, police searched the truck and found 4800 small bags containing fentanyl, 200 small wax bags containing heroin, and other drugs, officials said.