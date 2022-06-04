HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - An Allenstown woman was arrested on a DUI charge after hitting a tractor-trailer on Friday morning, Hooksett police announced.

Holly Dutton, 38, was arrested after officers were dispatched to the area of West River road following reports of a blue Mitsubishi sedan with lane control issues, according to officials.

While the officers were en route, Dutton allegedly collided with the tractor trailer unit and continued driving north. According to police, Dutton was eventually pulled over and officers noticed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle. A field sobriety test was administered and the Allenstown woman was subsequently arrested for DUI.

According to officials, Dutton agreed to take a breath test at the Hooksett Police Department station which resulted in a breath alcohol concentration of 0.29.

Dutton is scheduled to appear in court on June 17.

