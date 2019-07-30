Police: Amazon delivery driver stole couple’s dog, tried to sell it online

(WHDH) — An Amazon delivery driver was recently arrested and fired after authorities say she tried to sell a dog that she stole from a customer’s front yard on Craigslist for $100.

Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, was making deliveries in Texas as a contract driver for Amazon on July 5 when she swiped a 2-year-old dachshund named RJ, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say RJ ran from his home when his owners left to go grocery shopping. Wade then allegedly moved and snatched the pup.

Wade was arrested on July 15 and charged with theft after a landscaper in the area was able to identify her. Private surveillance cameras also captured video of the incident.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Wade ultimately surrendered to police.

RJ was safely returned to his owners.

Wade has since been released on $2,000 bond.

