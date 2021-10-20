WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon driver is facing criminal charges after authorities say he dressed up as a woman and used a small camera to take obscene videos of women and young girls in a bathroom at the Wrentham Outlets.

Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arraigned on one charge of possessing child pornography Tuesday after prosecutors asked the judge to hold arraignment on 11 other charges of of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person.

Police say they launched an investigation on Aug. 24 after they received a call from customers at the Wrentham Outlets reporting a man who appeared to be dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a women’s bathroom.

An investigation revealed that Guerrero was wearing a blonde wig when he entered the restroom with a pen camera fastened to his sneaker and occupied a stall next to adjoining stalls that women and girls were using, police said.

Guerrero was initially arrested on Sept. 2 on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person but he was released after posting bail that same day.

A subsequent search of Guerrero’s car and phone “uncovered sufficient evidence” to secure a second arrest warrant for the possession of child pornography, including 240 photos and 23 videos where the unsuspecting victims were either nude or partially nude, according to police.

Police say cell phone data shows the images were taken in several cities and towns including video taken of a 10 or 11-year-old girl from outside a bedroom window in Norfolk.

“At this time it does not appear there is any connection between Guerrero and the child victim or the residence. Guerrero, who is an Amazon delivery driver, likely has delivered packages to the residence in the past,” police wrote in a statement.

Amazon also released a statement reading: “We’ve been notified that as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, a driver who delivered our packages was arrested and charged with serious crimes. This individual is no longer delivering packages for Amazon and we’ll continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”

Guerrero was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Wrentham District Court.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wrentham Police Detective Robert O’Connell at 508-384-2121.

