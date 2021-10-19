WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Amazon driver is facing criminal charges after authorities say he dressed up as a woman and used a small camera to take obscene videos of women and young girls in a bathroom at the Wrentham Outlets.

Jacob M. Guerrero, 23, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arrested Monday night on charges including 12 counts of possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person, according to the Wrentham Police Department.

Police say they launched an investigation on Aug. 24 after they received a call from customers at the Wrentham Outlets reporting a man who appeared to be dressed as a woman acting suspiciously in a women’s bathroom.

An investigation revealed that Guerrero was wearing a blonde wig when he entered the restroom with a pen camera fastened to his sneaker and occupied a stall next to adjoining stalls that women and girls were using, police said.

Guerrero was initially arrested on Sept. 2 on the charge of photographing an unsuspecting nude person but he was released after posting bail that same day.

A subsequent search of Guerrero’s car and phone “uncovered sufficient evidence” to secure a second arrest warrant for the possession of child pornography, including twelve videos where the unsuspecting victims were either nude or partially nude, according to police.

Five of the 12 victims were under the age of 18, including several victims who are estimated to be between 8 and 11 years of age.

Guerrero was expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Wrentham District Court.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Wrentham Police Detective Robert O’Connell at 508-384-2121.

