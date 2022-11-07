More shots fired in Boston. This time near a playground in Mattapan around 6 o’clock in the morning.

Neighbors telling 7NEWS they heard six loud bangs.

Police say no one was hurt, but this follows a number of violent incidents across the city over the weekend.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “This is tough. This is getting tough to take.”

Six people were shot within an hour, in three separate incidents.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden says, “It is tragic. And we simply cannot allow our communities to be torn apart by this gun violence.”

The Sunday night shootings happening in Dorchester, Mattapan and Hyde Park.

One person died. Another has life-threatening injuries.

Commissioner Cox said, “We need the public to come forward and tell us anything they think is connected to the crimes.”

The recent gun violence has Rev. Kevin Peterson working with community leaders.

He’s calling for a self-imposed curfew, suggesting parents bring their children under the age of 16 home before 10 p.m.

“We believe until there is a time when the city has assured the community or we’ve devised our own public safety plan then we need to keep our most vulnerable community members off the streets.”

Commissioner Cox says police need any help they can get, “Boston is a great city but at this rate if we don’t get pubic support things could change swiftly.”

