Police and fire crews in Bedford surprise local boy on his birthday

BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Bedford is thankful for the surprise visit police and firefighters paid their son on his birthday.

Fire trucks began wailing their sirens and honking their horns past the boy’s house, and police cruisers followed suit.

The boy and his father can be seen waving as the vehicles drove by. Other neighbors also went outdoors to take a peak at the celebration.

The father took to social media to share the excitement with others, and to most importantly thank firefighters and police officers for the heartfelt gesture.

“@bedfordpd Thank you so much for being here for us. This small gesture was the [sic] one of the highlights of my son’s Birthday. Lit up the whole community.”

Bedford Fire and Police help make a little boy’s birthday a little special. https://t.co/ckOjTxpuh5 — Bedford, MA Police (@bedfordpd) April 18, 2020

