Boston police and fire hockey clubs faced off in Braintree to raise money for the family of a fallen Boston officer on Saturday.

The game raised funds for the family of John O’Keefe, who was found unresponsive in a snowbank outside a Canton home in January. His girlfriend, Karen Read of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and other charges surrounding his death.

“Obviously it’s very tragic what happened to him … we’re just happy to raise some money for him and his family,” said BPD Officer Brian Yandle.

