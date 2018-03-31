WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) – First responders laced up their skates and hit the ice Saturday for a cause.

Local divisions of law enforcement teams up with the Medford Fire Hockey Club for the second annual Boston Wounded Veterans Run Hockey Tournament.

Police and firefighters from the North Shore and Greater Boston area faced off the raise money for the foundation.

Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey gold medalist Kali Flanagan appeared as a special guest at the tournament.

The Burlington native joined the honorary captain Greg Galeazzi and dropped the ceremonial puck for the championship game.

Flanagan also took pictures and signed autographs for those who attended.

