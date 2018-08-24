Police: Andover traffic stop uncovers more than 100 marijuana plants, 3 pounds of pot

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Massachusetts residents are facing drug charges after police say they found 115 marijuana plants, more than three pounds of marijuana, and assorted packaging materials inside their care during a traffic stop in Andover Thursday night.

A trooper who spotted a 2005 Subaru Legacy traveling southbound on Route 495 at an excessive speed about 11:40 p.m. pulled the driver over and immediately saw numerous suspected marijuana plants in plain view inside, according to a post on the agency’s website.

A search of the vehicle uncovered 115 suspected marijuana plants, more than three pounds of a substance believed to be marijuana, and paraphernalia related to the packaging and sale of drugs, state police said.

Brianna Jean Pomerantz, 19, of Devens, and her passenger, Lucas Thayer, 32, of Harvard, were arrested on charges of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Both were released on personal recognizance and will be arraigned Monday in Lawrence District Court.

