Police: ‘Angry’ Boston man threw brick through MBTA bus windshield

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing a malicious destruction of property charge after police say he smashed an MBTA bus windshield with a brick Monday because he was “angry” the driver didn’t stop for him.

Officers responding to a report of a man damaging an MBTA bus on Massachusetts Avenue about 10:30 a.m. arrested Richard Bridgeman, 53, after determining that he had just thrown a brick through the vehicle’s windshield.

After being arrested on a charge of malicious destruction of property, Bridgeman allegedly admitted to throwing the brick “because he was angry the bus did not stop for him,” according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)