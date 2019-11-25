Police: Angry man throws cash at South Station server after leaving without paying bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Tyngsborough man is facing disorderly conduct charges after throwing cash at a server and refusing to leave a South Station bar Sunday, transit police said.

Transit officers responding to the Tavitas Bar & Grill at 5:25 p.m. were told by employees that a customer attempted to leave without paying and when he was confronted, threw cash in the face of a bar employee and refused to leave, police said. When officers told the man to leave, he allegedly cursed at them before being physically removed from the bar, and attempted to re-enter the bar while being belligerent until he was arrested.

Edwin Cruz-Ramos, 43, was charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and resisting arrest.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)