NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Natick police responded to an unusual call earlier this week, when two cows were spotted grazing in a yard.

“Trixe and Mac decided to take a little adventure,” police wrote in a post on Facebook, noting they were spotted wandering down Lanes End “for some grazing.”

“Thanks to the quick response from the Sherborn Police Department and Natick Animal Control Officer Cunningham, their owners were located, and these curious cows are now safely back home,” the post read.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)