LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Leicester asked parents to keep their children inside Monday after a rabid fox was spotted near Bottomley Avenue and Brown Street in town.

A day later, police announced shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday that the fox had been captured.

After reported sightings of the fox at the end of a driveway and even chewing on a mailbox, police said the animal will now be taken for testing.

7NEWS previously spoke with one person who said he had a close call with the fox, describing the moment the fox jumped out from brush while he was mowing his lawn. Shannon McGinty said the fox then attached itself to the lawnmower’s bag inches from his leg.

McGinty said the fox only stayed for a few minutes before running off. He said he hasn’t seen the animal since.

“It makes me nervous,” McGinty said before police announced the fox’s capture.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)