MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Medford announced the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that left three women wounded.

Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing multiple assault and kidnapping charges after he allegedly assaulted several people at a home on Doane Road Monday night.

In an update given after an overnight investigation, Medford Police said officers were first called to the property just after 9 p.m. for a report of a “household member” attacking another. Police indicated that during the attack, a suspect attempted to move one of the women in the home outside, toward the driveway.

“This victim was forced from the front steps to the front yard,” a Medford PD press release stated. “She was physically assaulted and forced to the ground and stabbed. Her injuries are not life-threatening.”

According to police, other household members attempted to help the first victim, only for the attacker to allegedly grab another person and attempt to force her to leave with him. During a struggle, the second victim was able to break free from the suspect, but not before being stabbed multiple times.

The department said a third female victim was stabbed at least three times after the suspect focused on her as she yelled for him to stop.

Officers responding to the scene later searched the home when witnesses indicated the suspect may still be inside, only to find he had left the area.

The suspect’s uncle, Alfredo Vilar, told 7NEWS the initial victim was Cherchi’s mother, while two other women stabbed included the suspect’s sister and a neighbor – an attack that has left the family devastated.

“He just went ballistic, I have no idea why he went ballistic,” said Vilar. “He made his mother go for a walk like they normally do and, unbeknownst to us, as soon as she went behind the bush, he started stabbing her. The sister, my niece, who was in my house, came out to try to help her mother and she got stabbed, and a next door neighbor who was walking by tried to intervene and she got stabbed.”

Cherchi was later found at South Station by MBTA Transit Police officers, who detained him before he was transported back to the Medford Police Station. He was slated to be arraigned at Somerville District Court Tuesday morning, according to the police department.

Officials said the first two stabbing victims suffered what were considered to be “non-life threatening” wounds, while the third victim’s injuries were more serious and required surgery.

Per the Medford Police Department, charges Cherchi is now facing include:

Two counts of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (knife)

Two counts of Assault and Battery on a Person 60 years or Older by Means of a Dangerous Weapon

Two counts of Kidnapping

Witness Intimidation

“I’m still in shock from what happened,” Vilar said Tuesday morning. “He’s never been violent, I don’t know what happened, what made him do what he did but, God forbid, no one died.”

