DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 55-year-old man caught in Ohio will be arraigned back in Boston on murder charges for a fatal stabbing.

According to the Boston Police Department, Dwight Watson, a Boston resident, was being held in in Youngstown, Ohio, on Feb. 17 when the BPD’s Fugitive Unit arrived for his rendition.

The suspect had been arrested on a warrant issued by Dorchester District Court following the murder of Urvin Gerald, who was killed last year.

Gerald, 48, was killed after suffering a stab wound on July 16 in Dorchester. Police had found the victim in the area of 110 Harvard Street before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Watson is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court. The date for his arraignment has not yet been announced.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)