NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua have released new details on multiple arrests made following a massive “disturbance” at a Denny’s that left two victims with gunshot wounds and ten people facing riot charges.

The Nashua Police Department gave the update over a month after officers were first called to the restaurant at 34 Gusabel Ave. on Oct. 29.

The department said it was 2:46 a.m. when police responded to find two gunshot victims and “multiple people attempting to run from the area.”

Securing the scene, police were able to treat the two victims, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and also recovered three guns.

Following an investigation, police detectives identified and obtained arrest warrants for eleven people who were involved in the incident.

“With the assistance of the NPD SWAT Team and the South Burlington Vermont Police Department, ten of the eleven suspects have been arrested and taken into custody,” Nashua PD stated in a news release on Wednesday.

The release listed the suspects as:

Edward Solanoreyes, 30, of South Burlington, Vermont – Arrested on Dec. 5 on charges of: First Degree Assault, a Class A Felony, Criminal Threatening with a Firearm, a Class B Felony, Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, a Class B Felony, and Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Dec. 5 on charges of: First Degree Assault, a Class A Felony, Criminal Threatening with a Firearm, a Class B Felony, Reckless Conduct with a Deadly Weapon, a Class B Felony, and Riot, a Class B Felony. Rony Guzman-Encarnacion, 28, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charges of: Riot, a Class B Felony, Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, a Class B Felony, Falsifying Physical Evidence, a Class B Felony, and Resisting Detention, a Class A Misdemeanor.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charges of: Riot, a Class B Felony, Felon in Possession of a Deadly Weapon, a Class B Felony, Falsifying Physical Evidence, a Class B Felony, and Resisting Detention, a Class A Misdemeanor. Yesther Pascual, 22, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charges of: Riot, a Class B Felony, and Theft by Unauthorized Taking, a Class A Misdemeanor.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charges of: Riot, a Class B Felony, and Theft by Unauthorized Taking, a Class A Misdemeanor. David Del Villar Gonzalez, 33, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Robin Guzman-Encarnacion, 33, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Bryan Guzman, 21, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Felix Guzman-Nunez, 31, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Miguel Ortiz, 29, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Jose Almanzar, 28, of Nashua, New Hampshire – Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

– Arrested on Nov. 30 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony. Joel Sanchez, 34, of Waldorf, Maryland – Arrested on Dec. 1 on charge of: Riot, a Class B Felony.

The police department said an arrest warrant remains active for Adonis Garcia, 31, of South Burlington, Vermont, who is being sought on a Riot charge.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Nashua Police Department. Those who wish to remain anonymous are asked to use the Nashua Police Crime Line at (603)-589-1665.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)