COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The ground search by Massachusetts State Troopers and Cohasset Police Officers for Ana Walshe or evidence related to her disappearance is concluding, officials announced Saturday.

Twenty Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team, a specialized unit trained in search and rescue operations, as well as three K9 teams and the State Police Air Wing searched wooded areas near Walshe’s home with negative results for the second straight day. State Police divers also searched a small stream and a pool with negative results.

Officials said State Police and Cohasset Police detectives “continue to undertake various investigative actions to determine Ms. Walshe’s whereabouts.”

The announcement came the same day fire officials determined a fire at her former home was not suspicious.

