KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Kingston Police Department announced Saturday that it is aware of a social media video depicting a man appearing to have a sexualized conversation with a social media streamer that was posing as a 15-year-old juvenile female. The man depicted, whose name has not been released, is alleged to be an individual who was employed by the Silver Lake Regional School District at that time.

An investigation was initiated immediately upon learning of the video on Thursday. police said.

At this time, as the investigation by our School Resource Officers and Detectives has progressed, police say they have currently no evidence that any students have been victimized or received inappropriate communications from the man. Police say he is no longer employed by the school district and is not permitted on school property.

In a statement, Kingston police said, “Given the disturbing nature of these allegations, we understand the concern from parents. Crimes against children are some of the most egregious violations of law and community values. We will ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. We want to reassure everyone that student safety is our top priority, and steps were taken immediately to protect our students.”

Anyone with relevant information for this investigation, beyond the short “TikTok” video, is encouraged to contact School Resource Officer Matthew Donovan at mdonovan@kpdmass.org

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