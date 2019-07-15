Police: Anti-Semitic flyers placed on Marblehead temple

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are calling for the public’s help in investigating anti-Semitic flyers placed on the door of a local temple over the weekend.
Officers responding to reports of the flyers at Temple Emanu-El on Atlantic Avenue Monday morning did not find any damage done to the building.
Police are asking anyone who was in the area to contact Det. Theresa Gay at 781-631-1212.
The incident is under investigation.
