Police: Anti-Semitic flyers placed on Marblehead temple

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marblehead police are calling for the public’s help in investigating anti-Semitic flyers placed on the door of a local temple over the weekend.

Officers responding to reports of the flyers at Temple Emanu-El on Atlantic Avenue Monday morning did not find any damage done to the building.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area to contact Det. Theresa Gay at 781-631-1212.