Police apprehend man seen spray painting swastikas outside of the JFK building in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who they say was seen spray painting swastikas outside of the JFK Federal Building in Boston.

Officers responding to the incident around 1:30 p.m. saw the alleged perpetrator spray painting the messages of hate and approached him, officials said.

Crews quickly painted over the graffiti after the suspect was put in handcuffs and taken away by officers.

A woman who just became a citizen during a naturalization ceremony inside of the building tells 7News what she witnessed.

“The Constitution clearly says that we have free speech, but at the same time there is a certain responsibility that we have to towards our communities and not be putting them down,” she said.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)