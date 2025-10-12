TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police apprehened a person Sunday morning who made threats against the Topsfield Fair, officials said.

Officers were alerted to an individual who may be emotionally disturbed and located thier vehicle at the fairgrounds, where they were placed into custody without incident,according to police.

Once in custody, the person allegedly told police there was a bomb inside their vehicle.

Police closed Route 1 to allow State Police Bomb Squad technicians already assigned to the Fair to investigate the threat. Troopers determined the vehicle was safe and the road was reopened around 8:50 a.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

