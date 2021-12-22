WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was struck and injured by an SUV in Worcester on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Pleasant Street near the Hawley Street intersection for reports of the crash.

The child was transported to a hospital and there has been no word on his condition.

The driver remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

