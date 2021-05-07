Police are searching for the owner of a bowling ball that came crashing through a school bus windshield

FRANKLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the owner of a bowling ball that went hurtling through a school bus windshield in Franklin, New Hampshire Thursday.

The bus was driving down Central Street at the time and fortunately, the sole occupant was the driver who was not hurt, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone who recognizes the ball or has any information related to this incident is urged to contact police at 603-934-2535.

